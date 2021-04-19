The Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Wants to Attend Your Event in Maine

One Giant Hot Dog on Wheels

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is iconic. I mean, it is a 27-foot long hot dog and, according to the Oscar Mayer website, got started in 1936. That means generations have enjoyed seeing this unique ride.

Maine Bound

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just announced they're planning to visit Maine from May 10th through May 16th. What will they be doing while they're here? Well, you tell them!

Invite the Wienermobile!

The Wienermobile loves to jump right into communities to spread the hot dog love. They're looking for events to attend while they're here. They're not terribly picky, they'll show up at festivals, weddings, nursing homes, parades, and more! And don't worry about them charging you, it's a completely free appearance! And while at your event they won't selling hot dogs, just giving away some fun Oscar Mayer goodies. Yes, even wiener whistles!

If you're interested in having a 27-foot long wiener on wheels at your event they're taking requests now. Just fill out the online form here! The dynamic duo captaining the ship...or dog...are Saucy Spence and Relish Rachel. Follow their journeys on Instagram here: Saucy Spence and Relish Rachel.

