Finally, A DIY Brown Tail Moth Rash Remedy That Actually Works

Pesky and highly invasive Brown Tail Moths seem to be taking over much of Northern New England and especially Maine. If you're unfamiliar with Brown Tail Moths and the horrendous rash they give you, consider yourself one of the lucky ones.

I personally haven't dealt with this unsettling and super itchy rash, but I have seen others go thru it, and I gotta tell you it's ZERO fun. I do, however, have a super simple recipe offered by Pen Bay Pilot that is said to help relieve that annoying itch that comes along with the Brown Tail Moth rash.

Here is a list of everything you'll need...

1/4 cup of Witch Hazel

1/2 tube of Hydrocortisone cream

1/2 tube of Diphenhydramine cream

1/4 tube of Aspercream/Lidocaine cream.

Add to a spray bottle & Mix well.

Apply as needed.

Here are a few other home remedies that may help ease the itch.

Cucumber Water and Witch Hazel mist.



Purell hand sanitizer

Ibuprofen and Ice Packs

Vick’s Vapor Rub and Witch Hazel mist.

