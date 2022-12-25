Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here in the chilly 207!

As we get closer and closer to December 25th, the Christmas spirit is in full swing. Everywhere you go, you hear classic songs like "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Jingle Bells", and "White Christmas", but we found a couple of tunes that are from right here in the state of Maine.

One Christmas, I got an inbox from my buddy Steve Peer, who is the drummer for the Bangor area band The Crown Vics. They put together a video for their song "It's Christmas Time In Down East Maine Again", which has a fun, country/rockabilly sound to it. Also, it encourages you to knock back a few adult beverages during the stressful holiday season. Cheers!

One of our Townsquare Media co-workers is the oh-so-talented Thom Osborne. He writes and produces many of the clever and creative commercials you hear on the radio.

Some time ago, he wrote and performed "Santa Comes To Maine", where he shouts out Veazie, Marden's, Bangor Daily News, Paul Bunyan, and that delicious Maine treat, Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy!

This is wicked funny bub! Maine's own funny guy Bob Marley has been making us laugh through this entire pandemic, with his hysterical Facebook videos, and a handful of socially distanced stand-up shows all across the state. He recorded his own Christmas tune a few years back that celebrates the joy and pain of the holidays here in the Pine Tree State.

If you would like to enjoy Christmas "Jingle Jamz" 24/7, you can enjoy that here