Carnival Cruise Lines – Resuming Service

Carnival Cruise Lines announced their plan to phase in a resumption of North American service this summer, beginning on August 1 with a total of eight ships from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vist

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation.

In connection with this plan, they did confirm the pause in operations will be extended in all other North American and Australian markets through August 31.

