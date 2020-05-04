Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 20 cases of the new coronavirus in Maine.

There have now been 1,205 confirmed and probable cases according to testing results.

Across the state, 37 people are hospitalized with the deadly virus, 18 of them are in critical care.

The CDC reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the statewide total at 57 over the past 7 weeks.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Total CasesConfirmed CasesProbable CasesRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
1,2051,1366972018657
Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases
Total Hospitalized37
    In Critical Care18
        On a Ventilator11
Capacity
Available Critical Care Beds141
Total Critical Care Beds330
Available Ventilators296
Total Ventilators319
Alternative Ventilators395
Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin6031142
Aroostook531
Cumberland5583287728
Franklin291721
Hancock1091
Kennebec10540176
Knox16132
Lincoln1311
Oxford15121
Penobscot854616
Piscataquis11
Sagadahoc19145
Somerset1714
Waldo4928313
Washington22
York219151477
Unknown2
Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20282.3%
20s13110.9%
30s13110.9%
40s17514.5%
50s23419.4%
60s20116.7%
70s15813.1%
80+14712.2%
