Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported another 20 cases of the new coronavirus in Maine.

There have now been 1,205 confirmed and probable cases according to testing results.

Across the state, 37 people are hospitalized with the deadly virus, 18 of them are in critical care.

The CDC reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the statewide total at 57 over the past 7 weeks.

Maine COVID‑19 Cumulative Case Data Updated: May 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM Total Cases Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths 1,205 1,136 69 720 186 57

Hospitalized: Confirmed Cases Total Hospitalized 37 In Critical Care 18 On a Ventilator 11 Capacity Available Critical Care Beds 141 Total Critical Care Beds 330 Available Ventilators 296 Total Ventilators 319 Alternative Ventilators 395

Cumulative COVID‑19 Case Counts by County County Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 60 31 14 2 Aroostook 5 3 1 Cumberland 558 328 77 28 Franklin 29 17 2 1 Hancock 10 9 1 Kennebec 105 40 17 6 Knox 16 13 2 Lincoln 13 11 Oxford 15 12 1 Penobscot 85 46 16 Piscataquis 1 1 Sagadahoc 19 14 5 Somerset 17 14 Waldo 49 28 3 13 Washington 2 2 York 219 151 47 7 Unknown 2

Cumulative Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age Age Range Count Percentage <20 28 2.3% 20s 131 10.9% 30s 131 10.9% 40s 175 14.5% 50s 234 19.4% 60s 201 16.7% 70s 158 13.1% 80+ 147 12.2%