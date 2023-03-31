50-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Central Maine
A 50-year-old woman from Augusta was arrested for drug trafficking on Thursday after police found drugs and guns in her apartment.
Search Warrant Served on Thursday Afternoon
The search warrant was executed around 3:30 pm at 39 Oak Street in Augusta.
Drugs, Guns and Other Items Seized
Several items were located and seized including drugs, guns, money and contraband, according WGME News. The type of drugs found was not released by the police.
Charged with Unlawful Trafficking
Corrina Miller faces charges for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. She was transported to the Kennebec County Jail and is being held there.
Get our free mobile app
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.
- ALSO READ: Caribou Man Arrested after Drugs & Loaded Gun Seized
- MORE NEWS: The Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center is Going up for Auction
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.