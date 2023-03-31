50-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Central Maine

A 50-year-old woman from Augusta was arrested for drug trafficking on Thursday after police found drugs and guns in her apartment.

Search Warrant Served on Thursday Afternoon

The search warrant was executed around 3:30 pm at 39 Oak Street in Augusta.

Drugs, Guns and Other Items Seized

Several items were located and seized including drugs, guns, money and contraband, according WGME News. The type of drugs found was not released by the police.

Charged with Unlawful Trafficking

Corrina Miller faces charges for unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. She was transported to the Kennebec County Jail and is being held there.

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.

