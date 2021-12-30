Caribou Boy’s First Victory Is A Major Upset! Scoring and Recap

Technically speaking the Caribou Vikings boys' basketball team is still the defending champion in Class B. In fact, they are the two-time defending State Champions.

The Vikings team for Coach Kyle Corrigan looks much different than it did just two years ago, but the team is showing rapid improvements despite the 0-5 start going into Friday's game against Foxcroft (5-0).

1st Quarter

Caribou started out fast, scoring 20 first quarter points against the Ponies. The Vikings hit (3) three-point shots, one each by Braden Sargent, Kaymen Sargent, and Wesley LaPlante. Liam Dee led Caribou with five points in the quarter. Caden Crocker drilled a three-point shot and led Foxcroft in the first quarter with 4 points. Caribou led 20-12 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Foxcroft ramped up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, holding Caribou to just 7 points. Kaymen Sargent hit one more three, and Reece Cavagnaro scored 4 points. Filip Brikic scored 7 of the Ponies 12 points, with Jordan Richard adding the other 5 points for Foxcroft. Caribou took at 27-24 lead into the locker rooms.

Get our free mobile app

3rd Quarter

After making adjustments at halftime, Caribou's offense used a balanced attack in the 14-point effort. Avery Thibodeau hit a three-point field goal for the Vikings, and Braden Sargent also scored three points. Cavagnaro, LaPlante, and Kaymen Sargent all had field goals for Caribou. Jackson Smith led Foxcroft with 7 points in the quarter. They scored 11 points as a team, with Crocker and Brikic adding on field goal each. Caribou's lead after the third was 41-35.

4th Quarter

Brikic was the main part of the Foxcroft offense in the fourth quarter effort that came up short. Brikic scored 7 of the Pones 14 points in the final quarter. He would finish the game with 18 points. Crocker added 4 points and finished the game with 11 points. Ari Plante hit a three for the Vikings and Braden Sargent hit key free throws to help Caribou hold off Foxcroft. The Vikings first win of the season came with a balanced team effort. Braden Sargent finished with 12 points for Caribou. Cavagnaro and K Sargent each finished with 8 points, Plante scored 7 points, with Thibodeau scoring 6, and 5 points each from Dee and LaPlante. Caribou wins 51-49 over Foxcroft.

Caribou moves to 1-5 and next play their rival the Presque Isle Wildcats, a game that will be on 101.9 The Rock. Foxcroft is now 5-1 and will next play the Hermon Hawks.