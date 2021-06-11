Seeing This Maine Camping Resort Will Take You Back To Childhood
Considering the amount of real estate we have seen bought and sold in the last year, you'd think there were no unique properties left. Small houses, big houses, tiny homes, massive houses, lakeside houses, oceanside houses, and more. We've seen it all. Or, at least we thought we'd seen it all.
Until now...
In the Central Maine town of Albion, just west of Augusta, is a campground for sale!
According to realtor.com, the property, which sits on 82.5 acres, has a main lodge, five cabins, sixteen RV spots, two ponds, and more. The lodge is nearly 9,000 square feet and has a dining room, industrial kitchen, indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna. There is also a three bedroom home for the owners or managers.
If really is like stepping back in time, isn't it? Back to when you went on weeklong camping trips with your family. When the only thing you had to worry about was splashing in the pool and going on adventures with your siblings.
Campground At 96 York Town Road In Albion
Right now, it is operating as a campground and private social club. There is so much opportunity, though! If you have the entrepreneurial spirit, you could run it as a campground, resort, or an amazing all-inclusive wedding venue. You could also use it as a corporate retreat or turn it into a survivalist compound.
The price is listed at $1,295,000 and you can get more details about the property HERE
