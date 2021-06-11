Dream Theater singer James LaBrie has guested on a cover of Motley Crue's hit song "Kickstart My Heart" by Canadian prog rock/metal group Falset, of which Labrie's son Chance is the drummer.

As capable as Falset are at stringing together a myriad of different styles and influences, evidenced by last year's We Follow or Lead the Way debut, the group sticks with a faithful recreation of the original here and LaBrie's voice is perfectly suited for dialing in the unique qualities possessed by Vince Neil on the original studio recording.

For the singer, tackling this song is special not only because he gets the opportunity to work with Chance, but its a nod to a very early era in his career.

LaBrie comments, "To cover Motley Crue’s ‘Kickstart My Heart’ with Falset was both a blast and reminiscent of when I was in a band called Shock Candy back in '86. Shock Candy was a Motley Crue cover band and I had one hell of time touring with this band. Needless to say when asked to be involved and sing this Motley classic with Falset I jumped at the opportunity."

"The Crue was always to me that raw, down to earth, kick-ass rock band that many acts wish they could imitate and attain but such heights were enjoyed by very few and the Crue did it and played it like no other," he continues in praise of the legendary hair metal group.

"Hope you all enjoy this cover by Falset and myself and do yourself a huge favor and check out Falset’s originals," LaBrie adds, "This band has it all going on, great structure, killer riffs and undeniable hooks. They are an undeniable emerging musical force to be reckoned with. Crank this tune up to maximum and see you all out on tour sometime soon."

Chance offers, "I remember as a kid I’d always look up to my dad. I thought being in a band and traveling around the world to play songs was the coolest job ever. I still think that. Flash-forward to now and we are now dropping a song together… it’s absolutely crazy. We all had a lot of fun working on this one. We hope you enjoy this homage to the great Motley Crue."

Listen to the cover below.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Falset + James LaBrie, "Kickstart My Heart" (Motley Crue cover)