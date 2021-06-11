Hear Van Morrison and Eric Clapton on Revamped Song ‘The Rebels’

Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have teamed for a new song, "The Rebels," a revamped version of "Where Have all the Rebels Gone?" from the former's recent solo LP.

The duo — credited as Slowhand & Van — adds a gritty blues-rock spin to the track, with Clapton singing lead and adding various lead guitar licks. "Where have all the rebels gone? / Hidin' behind computer screens," he belts, with Morrison contributing harmonies throughout.

The song's animated video features hand-drawn renderings of numerous rock icons, including Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain.

You can watch the clip below.

The single art was created by Clapton's daughter Julie Clapton and will be available as a limited run of signed fine art giclee archival prints. A 12" vinyl is available to preorder, and the artwork will be on sale soon via the Surf Dog site. Proceeds from both will benefit the Van Morrison Rhythm & Blues Foundation, which assists musicians struggling with financial hardships.

The original "Where Have All the Rebels Gone?" appeared on Morrison's May album, the 28-track Latest Record Project, Volume 1. In November, the musicians collaborated on the anti-lockdown song "Stand and Deliver," which supported Morrison's Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund.

"Stand and Deliver" followed a trio of Morrison songs — "Born to Be Free," "As I Walked Out" and "No More Lockdown" — focused on the lockdown response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison previously criticized the concept of socially distanced concerts as "pseudo-science," noting he agreed to play three limited-audience U.K. shows to keep his band "up and running and out of the doldrums."

Eric Clapton Albums Ranked