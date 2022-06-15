Bruce Poliquin Wins the Primary Election in Maine’s 2nd District

Among election results from Tuesday's primary, Bruce Poliquin has won the GOP congressional nomination for the 2nd district.

Maine's 2nd District Race

Bruce Poliquin succeeded in his bid to re-enter the Maine political scene on Tuesday. WGME-TV reports he defeated his opponent Elizabeth Caruso with just over 60% of the votes. In November, Bruce Poliquin will take on the man who defeated him in 2018, Jared Golden.

Governor's Race

The Governor's race was already decided, before the primary election, as incumbent Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage were both unopposed in their parties. Mills took over for Lepage, who had just fulfilled the state's two consecutive term limits.

Corinth Alcohol Sales

Corinth residents have voted to end the town's run as a dry town. Results are still unofficial and it appears to have been a close race. But early indications are that Corinth residents have voted to allow the sale of alcohol, within the town limits, Monday through Saturday. This opens up a new sales avenue for businesses and restaurants, alike.

Cumberland County District Attorney's Office

Cumberland County's District Attorney race has received a lot of attention for out-of-state campaign contributions. WGME-TV reports most of that money came from an out-of-state PAC largely funded by multi-billionaire George Soros, donated to the campaign of Jackie Sartoris, who faced off against the current DA Jonathan Sahrbeck. The final results reveal Jackie Sartoris as the winner of the Democratic party primary. There is no candidate for the Republican party.

