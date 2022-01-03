Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.

Last season, Richard estimates over 175 deer came to eat oats, acorns and apples that he loads into troughs with his side-by-side that he calls the Oatmoblie and it's all broadcast live on YouTube 24-7 during the winter season.

Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer via YouTube Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer via YouTube loading...

Last season, 24 tons of locally purchased oats were put out for the deer and they came by the droves.

There are six cameras all streaming live from different angles that allow viewers to watch anytime, even after dark thanks to the night vision-equipped cams. You won't see just deer either. Plenty of squirrels and birds stop by as well and with the trough cam, you get a very up-close view of them.

All those oats will cost The Brownville Food Pantry for Deer about $7000 this year and since they are a non-profit, they raise the money through donations to a Go Fund Me that has a goal of $10,000. So if you enjoy watching the live cams, take a moment to donate whatever you can.

