Boy Charged with Murder of Waldo County, Maine Man

Officials say a juvenile is in custody on murder charges following the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old man in the town of Brooks Friday morning.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence at 1108 Littlefield Road shortly after 9:00 a.m. After deputies arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

The victim was identified as the homeowner, 49-year-old James Cluney of Brooks, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy is expected to be conducted over the weekend.

State Police Detectives began investigating the shooting as a suspicious death. Later in the day Friday, a juvenile was arrested and charged with murder, Moss said.

The boy was transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in Portland. Officials did not give details of their relationship but did confirm that Cluney and the boy knew each other.

Police said there is no danger to the public and the case remains under investigation.