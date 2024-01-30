43-Year-Old Maine Woman Sentenced to 32 Years for Murder

A 43-year-old Maine woman was sentenced to 32 years in prison for shooting a 53-year-old woman in the back of head in 2022.

Woman Gets 32 Years for Murder

Rebecca Moores pleaded guilty to murder in December 2023 after shooting Paula Johnson at her Pembroke home on February 8, 2022.

Women Knew Each Other

Moores was a former girlfriend of Johnson’s and allegedly bought drugs from her, according to WGME News.

Suspect Came Home with Large Amount of Money and Drugs

After she murdered Johnson, witnesses said Moores returned home with a large amount of heroin and cocaine and a lot of money.

Suspect Told Police Two Men Murdered Woman

Moores told police that two men had killed Johnson and were taking out drug dealers in the area.

Two Men Were not at Victim’s Home

Both men gave police evidence that they were not with Moores or at Johnson’s residence when she was shot.

Officers Found Victim’s Blood in Suspect’s Car

Police found a handgun and Johnson’s blood on a paper towel in Moores’ car.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz