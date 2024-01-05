One Person Shot and Taken to the Hospital in Portland, Maine

One person was shot and injured Thursday night on 274 St. John Street in Portland. The incident happened around 10:10 pm at Union Station Plaza.

One Person Taken to Hospital with Gunshot Wound

The Portland Police Department said the victim had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police Said There is No Threat to the Public

“Portland Police are following leads and currently investigating the shooting and believe there is no threat to the public,” said Portland Police.

Police Looking for Information

Contact investigators at (207) 874-8575 If you have any information about the incident. You can also text keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

