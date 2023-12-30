Police Looking for Maine Man Wanted for Murder

Police are looking for 20-year-old Spridal Hubiak who is wanted for murder after a 52-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning at Damon’s Beverage on Jefferson Street in Waterville.

Woman Found Dead at Place of Business

Angela Bragg from Waterville worked at the business and was found dead inside at around 4:34 am on December 28. A co-worker found her body and the police were called.

Autopsy done by Office of Chief Medical Examiner

Waterville Police responded and contacted the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit for assistance. Bragg’s body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy to be done on Friday.

Cause of Death Ruled a Homicide

“The cause of death is sharp force injury and the manner of death has been ruled homicide,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Warrant for Murder

A warrant for murder was issued for Hubiak who was also an employee at the store. “Investigators believe Hubiak has left the state and efforts to locate him continue,” said Moss.

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Contact Police with Information

Police said Hubiak is driving a Black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine plate 4666ZR. If you have any information about his location, you are asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at (207) 624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer