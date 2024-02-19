Police Look for Suspect after Shots Fired at Apartment in Maine

Numerous shots were fired early Sunday morning outside of a multi-unit building and into an apartment at 189 Pine Street in Lewiston.

Suspect may have Fled in a Vehicle

Officers found “shell casings outside the building and believe the suspect may have fled in a vehicle following the shooting,” said the Lewiston Police Department.

Shots Directed at Specific Apartment

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. “The shooting was directed toward a specific apartment,” said Lewiston PD.

Investigation Remains Open

No injuries were reported. The investigation into the shooting remains open and is ongoing.

Call Police with Information

Contact the Lewiston Police Department at (207) 513-3001 if you have any information about the incident.

