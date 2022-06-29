Blame It on Tanner – Red Sox Walked-Off by Blue Jays 6-5 [VIDEO]

Tanner Houck's decision not to be vaccinated against COVID, and thus be ineligible to play in Canada cost the Red Sox a game Tuesday night, as they fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. After Boston scored 2 runs in the 7th inning to tie the game and 1 run in the 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead, Toronto scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th to win the game.

Rob Refsnyder who was leading off in the place of Jarren Duran, (also on the restricted list because of his non-vaccinated status) was 2-5, driving in 3 runs, including a 2-run homer in the 7th inning to tie the game.

Trevor Story hit his 12th homer of the season, a solo homer in the 2nd inning.

Alex Verdugo had 2 hits, as did Christian Vazquez.

Michael Wacha started for Boston and went 5 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 6th inning and John Schreiber the 7th.

Tyler Danish got the side out in the 8th inning but Red Sox manager Alex Cora left him in for the 9th inning. That's when Toronto scored 2 runs, as Hansle Robles was brought in after Danish had runners on 1st and 2nd with no one out. Robles promptly gave up 2 hits... Ballgame over!

Boston and Toronto plays the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday night. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston.