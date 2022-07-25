Big Papi Inducted Into Baseball Hall of Fame [VIDEO]

Red Sox fans didn't have much to cheer about at Fenway Park as the Red Sox were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, but it was a different story in Cooperstown where "Big Papi", David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Commissioner Rob Manfred read the inscription on Big Papi's Hall of Fame plaque

And then Big Papi spoke, "Big Papi-style!"

