Arroyo’s Grand Slam Keys Red Sox 10-8 win Over the Braves [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox finished their 17 games in 17 days stretch with a wild 10-8 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, June 16th as Christian Arroyo hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the top of the 7th inning.

The Red Sox pounded out 14 hits, 7 of which were doubles.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-5 driving in a run with 3 doubles.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-5 with a double. Renfroe picked up another outfield assist gunning down Ronald Acuna Jr. at 3rd base

JD Martinez was 2-5 with a double.

Rafael Devers was 1-3, walking twice

Garrett Richards, the starting pitcher for the Red Sox doubled. On the mound he went 4.0 innings and allowed 7 hits, and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 3 and walked 1 and hit 2 batters.

Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.2 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits. He struck out 2 and walked 1.

Yacksel Rios made his Red Sox debut getting the last out in the 6th inning picked up the win. He was acquired from the Seattle Mariners and called up on Wednesday, when the Red Sox optioned Michael Chavis back to Triple A Worcester.

Brandon Workman got the first 2 batters out in the 7th inning and Darwinzon Hernandez finished the 7th inning. Josh Taylor pitched a scorelss 8th inning and struck out 2. Adam Ottavino pitched the 9th inning, for his 4th save of the season, although he did allow 1 run.

For Atlanta, Dansby Swanson the shortstop hit his 11th homer, a 3 run shot and had a triple.

Freddie Freeman was 2-4 with his 16th home run, a solo homer in the 6th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Tampa Bay lost to the Chicago White Sox 8-7 and combined with the Red Sox win means the Red Sox are just 1 game back of the Rays, in 2nd place. Tampa Bay opens a 4 game series in Seattle on Thursday, while the Red Sox are off. The Red Sox open a 3 game series in Kansas City on Friday night, June 18th. Pregame starts at 7:10 with the first pitch at 8:10 on 101.9 The Rock.