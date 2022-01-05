Chief Forest Ranger Hamilton Signs Off for the Final Time

Signing Off for the Final Time

It was a big and nostalgic day for the Maine Forest Rangers as Colonel William A. Hamilton signed off for the final time after a long and illustrious career.

42 Year Career

Colonel Bill Hamilton finished his 42 year career on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He served as the Chief Forest Ranger for the last decade. He is given credit for his “enhancements in Rangers’ training and mission capabilities.”

The Bangor Regional Communications Center (Bangor RCC) posted a congratulations on Facebook. You can watch the video below.

Tribute

The tribute to Chief Hamilton was very well said and carried a lot of meaning and emotion. It read:

“We are eternally grateful for your friendship, for your leadership and for your dedicated service to our forest service family and to the people of the Great State of Maine.

We wish you and your family all the best in your well-deserved retirement. And thank you, sir, for your undeniable role in making sure that we are always MISSION READY.”

The call sounded like: “"Bangor RCC to 4000, 4000, we have you safely off at home. Godspeed, Bill. Bangor RCC is clear at 1505."

Follow the Maine Forest Rangers

We follow the Maine Forest Rangers on social media to keep up with the incredible work they do in the state of Maine and beyond when called on to serve elsewhere.

Congratulations to Colonel Hamilton

From all of us who follow the Maine Forest Rangers, we send our respect and admiration to Colonel Hamilton. Thank you for your great service in keeping us safe and sound and making Maine a better place.

Houlton Log Home is a Dream Come True