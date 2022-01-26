Aroostook County Man Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Case

A Van Buren man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Aroostook County and other parts of Maine.

Twenty-six-year-old Andrew Torres was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor to six years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

Court records show that over a ten-month period – between July 2018 and May 2019 – members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Torres and his co-conspirators then distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Lance E. Walker said, “Peddling in this poison has brought a great deal of dysfunction and chaos and, too often, death to communities all over our state, and maybe most especially northern Maine.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

Other members of the drug trafficking conspiracy in northern Maine include:

Joel “Jody” Strother of Presque Isle, sentenced to 27 years in prison

Tyler Neece of Presque Isle, sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison

Taylor Lovely of Mapleton, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Brian Saunders of Dedham, Maine, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Reece Humphrey of Presque Isle sentenced to 10 years in prison

Nathan Corbin of Caribou, sentenced to 4 years in prison

Dylan Begin of Houlton, sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison

Michael Deveau of Presque Isle, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Josh Cook of Mars Hill, pleaded guilty

Crystal Greenlaw of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Greg Libby of Caribou, pleaded guilty

Robert Poliero of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Zane Willhide of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Olivia Carr of Bangor, pleaded guilty

Jeff Curtis, Aroostook County, pleaded guilty

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.