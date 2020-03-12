Amtrak Addresses Travel Concerns Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Travel plans around the country and around the world have been shaken due to COVID-19. Events are being suspended, postponed, or canceled left and right.

Here in Maine, we love taking the Amtrak Downeaster for business and pleasure into and out of Boston. I know for me personally, I always prefer to take the train over the hassle of driving and parking in the city.

Now with COVID-19 there are increasing concerns about contracting or spreading the virus while using public transportation. Amtrak addressed these concerns earlier in the week.

In Amtrak's statement, they are assuring passengers that they have improved their cleaning protocols not only on the train but in the stations as well. They also have increased their supply of disinfecting items on the trains and in the stations for employees and passengers.

Great, that base is covered, but what about the risk of getting tickets for transportation to an event that could end up being canceled or changed?

Getty Images

They addressed that as well. They will be waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30th of this year.

Amtrak also urged those who are sick to stay home.

You can read the full statement here.

So, whatever your plans are, hopefully, Amtrak is able to ease your concerns with their new protocols as they monitor and adapt to COVID-19.