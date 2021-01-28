As a financial institution invested in their communities and neighbors, Acadia Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they will award $6,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors.

Three $2,000 scholarships are being offered to graduating Maine seniors who plan to attend college. Acadia FCU believes in the value of education and proudly invests in Maine’s future by offering financial support to students who need it. The three $2,000 awards will allow local high school graduates to offset the cost of college education.

“As a member of the communities we serve, Acadia strongly believes in and supports funding educational opportunities for our students,” said Acadia FCU chief relationship officer, Jill Bouchard Cairns. “In doing so, we play a vital role in sustaining our future. By providing scholarship assistance, we enable greater access to college with the goal of ensuring our recipients can focus on their studies.”

Maine Class of 2021 high school seniors may refer to Acadia FCU’s eligibility criteria.

The Acadia Federal Credit Union college scholarship is available to current Maine high school seniors who meet ALL of the following criteria: (1) Attend an Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, or Penobscot County high school; (2) Plan to enroll in a two-year or four-year college or university; and (3) Are an active Acadia FCU member or whose parent(s)/guardian(s) is/are active member(s).

Those who meet the scholarship criteria may complete the application online at acadiafcu.org. The deadline to apply is April 18, 2021.

