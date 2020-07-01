Two Men Arrested in Connection with Central Maine Bank Robbery

Bangor police have arrested two men in connection with a bank robbery Tuesday morning.

The robbery at Acadia Federal Credit Union on State Street in Bangor was reported around 11:30 a.m.

Police said one man entered the credit union and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Bangor police identified the robbery suspect as 43-year-old Earl Torrence of Bangor, who allegedly fled in a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Corey Violette, also of Bangor.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later on Essex Street. Police said Violette had a loaded handgun.

Both men were taken into custody without incident and are being held at Penobscot County Jail on $10,000 bail.