A New Maine Goat Video Is The Moment of Zen We Need Right Now

It's funny I was just saying to myself, "I wonder if there's a new video from our friends at Sunflower Farm in Cumberland?" So I headed on over to their YouTube channel and was ecstatic to find a recent addition in their collection.

You see. There hasn't been anything new put up since last summer. I was thinking maybe my friends Hope and Chris Hall who are the owners and caretakers of the farm, were hunkered down and taking a break from filming as the pandemic persists.

Actually the reason for no new goat videos for the past 6 or 7 months is that Hope and Chris were locked out of their YouTube channel somehow saying,

"We lost access to our channel 5 months ago and just got it back this weekend! We worked on finding a solution every day, and we were so frustrated. But patience pays, and we are good to go now just in time for all the kids to begin arriving on April 15th!"

All the Sunflower Farm fans (myself included) are so happy to hear that the goat videos are finally back. We are also super excited to learn the news that babies are due in just a couple months.

By now, most folks know and love the Sunflower Farm goats going back to the days when we first saw the pajama babies in this viral video. It's now approaching 12 million views.

Hope has done a fantastic job of regularly capturing much of the barnyard goat joy over the past 6 years. She has kindly shared it with us regularly on YouTube and Facebook.

We are wicked glad that they are back and we absolutely cannot wait to see the kids in the spring.

Enjoy the Goat Zen, my friend.

