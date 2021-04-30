Maine Baby Goat Palooza Video Will Give You A Case Of The Awws

No matter how tough a week you may have had, these baby goats running around willy-nilly at Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine are sure to put a big smile on your face. Their wicked cute little voices sounding off as they jump, scurry and play King of the Mountain on the big bags of pine shavings, are pure joy every time.

As you watch the video you'll also see the very pregnant mamas promising even more playmates to join the Baby Goat Palooza in the very near future. We can't wait! The only thing better than baby goats, are MORE baby goats! This video has been on YouTube for just a couple days and has already racked up over 12,000 views. I think about 10 or 12 of them were from me. I know. I admit it. I'm a little obsessed.

Take a look and you'll understand why the goats at Sunflower Farm are always such a big hit.

My family and I love taking little day trips up there whenever we can. When a visit isn't possible, we are thankful that we can always stay entertained and up to date on what's going on with these beauties by watching on a laptop.

My friend Hope Lipp Hall at Sunflower Farm does a superb job of regularly capturing much of the barnyard goat joy and has been for the past 6 years or so. She kindly shares it with us all regularly on YouTube and Facebook.

My wife Sherry asked me just the other day, "When can we go see the baby goats?" I told her "We've only got about a month left to wait." She let out a happy squeal that was about as cute as their bleats.

Here the latest on visiting our friends at Sunflower Farm from their Facebook page.

