Shaun Cassidy Shares Touching Note From Fan After Portland, Maine, Show

When I hear the name Shaun Cassidy, I immediately think back to when I was young and watched him in the Hardy Boys Mysteries. This was can't-miss TV for me back in the 1970s.

These days, Shaun has retired from acting and is on his The Magic of a Midnight Sky tour, which is described as "a funny and deeply personal musical exploration of his life, career, and family through songs and storytelling."

His tour made a stop on his tour at Aura in Portland, Maine, on October 7, and his performance touched someone who you may be familiar with.

Hope Hall and her husband were at Shaun's show that night. They own Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, where they sell delicious local goat cheese and invite the public to visit the farm on Saturdays to see the star attraction, the goats!

Here's Lori, Stephen, and Hope all holding baby goats on a visit back in 2015.

After Shaun Cassidy's show, Hope sent him a note about just how much seeing his show meant to her, and Shaun shared it on his website. Here's a little bit of what she said:

Before the show, I listened to your old tunes on Spotify while making cheese and enjoyed letting memories unfold; ones I had not visited in decades. I even messaged my elementary school best friend and we chatted a bit about all kinds of things, including the fact that we both had the same poster of you on our wall! What fun it was to feel 12 again, with all the added wisdom and perspective and complexity of being 53. Your show was truly brilliant in highlighting that everyone, at every age, is brimming with stories. Ones that buoy us, and weigh us down, and no matter how different we are, at the core those stories are anchored in the same rich, timeless human feelings.

Shaun said about the note, "I found her thoughts so poignant, I wanted to share them with you all."

After reading Hope's note, I kinda wish I had been at the show myself.

