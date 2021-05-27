Maine Newborn Twin Goats In Pajamas Will Slay You With Cuteness

Are you having a rough end of the workweek? Most of us are absolutely slammed right now trying to get everything done before the long holiday weekend.

So your friends here at WBLM would like to do our part in helping you to take a well deserved zen moment. Please enjoy these irresistible baby goats from Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine.

According to the video description on the their YouTube, these two kids are twins, born just last week. They would certainly be an overload of cuteness without an outfit on. However, impossible sweetness factor just went next level with them being dressed in pajamas.

We can't tell if they are hopping all over the barn because they want the pajamas off? Or maybe they're just super excited to have them on and can't help but dance about it?

Either way, it's a win. So however your day has gone today good or bad make it a bit better with another amazingly adorable video from Sunflower Farm.

It's always great to check in on the kids and their mamas through the Sunflower YouTube channel.

My friend Hope Lipp Hall at Sunflower Farm does a superb job of regularly capturing much of the barnyard goat joy and has been for the past 6 years or so. She kindly shares it with us all, regularly on YouTube and Facebook.

Wanna head over for a visit sometime? Here's everything you need to know before you go. There are also important instructions on how to hold a baby goat properly.

