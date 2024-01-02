Fully Engulfed Fire Destroyed Family Home and Garage in Maine

A family home was totally destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning on Pattagumpus Road in Medway.

Home and Garage Engulfed in Flames

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and crews arrived around 4:45 am.

No Reported Injuries

No injuries were reported and all occupants were accounted for, according to WABI News.

Structures Destroyed by Fire

The single family home and the garage were both destroyed in the blaze, said the Medway Fire Department.

Maine Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating the Cause

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials reminded the public to check to make sure smoke detectors are working properly.

