Two Maine Women Arrested after Fentanyl and Meth Seized
Two women were taken into custody after meth and fentanyl were seized following a traffic stop in Medway.
Two Women Arrested for Drugs Found
The East Millinocket Police Department said 41-year-old Gertrude Lawrence from Abbott and 39-year-old Jade Marsh from Bangor were taken into custody on October 12 around 1 am.
Active Warrant and Bail Conditions
Sgt. Carlson stopped their vehicle on Medway Road and determined that Lawrence had an active warrant and Marsh had bail conditions and was on pre-trial.
Drug Paraphernalia Found in Vehicle
Carlson “observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.” Sgt Carlson and Ofc. Perreault searched the vehicle and Ofc. Sallie searched Marsh.
Meth and Fentanyl Found during Search
Officers found a bag of suspected methamphetamine that fell from Marsh's clothing. Police also seized suspected fentanyl inside the vehicle.
Arrests and Charges
Lawrence was arrested on her active warrant and Marsh was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs and Violation of Bail.
