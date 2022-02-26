A Father’s Special Day & Moment With His Children At Tournament

A Community Event

Throughout the years the Maine High School Basketball Tournament has been a central meeting spot for family and friends from across the state. In particular, the Northern Maine tournament (formerly the Eastern Maine tournament), has been the location where many of the small communities gather to cheer on their teams and to catch up with those close ones who moved away.

2022 Has been a release for many people

The absence of the tournament last year due to the pandemic was another opportunity lost for family and friends to see each other. The sense of community that the tournament has instilled spans generations. Many of the schools from Aroostook County receive support from those who graduated from their respective schools and moved away from the area to pursue career dreams and build their families.

The 2022 Class D Northern Maine regional champions Southern Aroostook Warriors The 2022 Class D Northern Maine regional champions Southern Aroostook Warriors loading...

The Southern Aroostook girls' team celebrating their 4th straight regional title The Southern Aroostook girls' team celebrating their 4th straight regional title loading...

A Family & Community Tradition Restarts

While many people look forward to seeing others, there are some who stay in the community and help carry on the traditions at their schools. In a week of many wonderful moments, I was able to witness a special moment with my own eyes. Super Saturday started with the girls' team from Southern Aroostook Community School winning their 4th consecutive regional championship, led by junior Madison Russell who scored her 1,000th career point in the semifinal round. After celebrating with her teammates, Russell and her team became the student section to root for the boys’ team looking to make their first appearance in a State Championship since 1991.

Members from the Southern Aroostook girls' team cheer on the boys' team during the 2022 Class D Northern Maine Championship game Members from the Southern Aroostook girls' team cheer on the boys' team during the 2022 Class D Northern Maine Championship game loading...

A Father who has 2 reasons to be very proud

The Southern Aroostook boys' team is led by Coach Brett Russell, the proud father of Madison. He also coaches his son Trafton who is a key reserve for the Warriors. Madison and her teammates worked the crowd into a frenzy as the boys' team went on to win their championship game over Machias. As the awards ceremony was about to begin, coach Russell went towards the girls' team that had worked their way behind the boys' bench as the seconds ticked down. Like most fathers, it didn't take long for Brett Russell to find his daughter, pointed towards her and enjoyed a hug with her. As a parent who has been away from his wife and daughter for the last week, seeing the celebration was heartwarming to witness.

Southern Aroostook coach Brett Russell points out to his daughter, Madison following the Class D championship game Southern Aroostook coach Brett Russell points out to his daughter, Madison following the Class D championship game loading...

Coach Brett Russell sharing a special moment with his daughter Madison. Coach Brett Russell sharing a special moment with his daughter Madison. loading...

More memories are on the way

These are the moments that we all missed last year, and for the better part of the previous two years. The Russell family gets the chance to bring 2 gold balls back to the Dyer Brook area.

Southern Aroostook - Wisdom Girls Northern Maine Championship The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors played the #2 Wisdom Pioneers in the Class D Northern Maine Championship on Saturday, February 26th at the Cross Insurance Center