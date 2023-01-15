Every State in New England Crushed This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot

You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.

Okay, here we go with this latest list where New England states, once again, crushed it. Here's where each state in New England ranks on this Top 20 List.

According to the ever-trusty WalletHub, keeping tabs on the best states to raise a family is high on its list. For so many, choosing the state where you can raise a healthy, stable family is crucial, and if it's possible, worth the move. WalletHub says that the reasons people choose to move are often for better schools as well as a career, financial challenges, or a general desire to change settings. Sounds familiar, right?

Now, financially-speaking, living in New England isn't the most economical, as we do tend to be pricier. However, WalletHub takes all aspects into account with the wants and needs that align for so many, making it easy for anyone to do some research and find what best fits. In this evaluation process, WalletHub says it compared all 50 states using 51 key indicators of family-friendliness ranging from the median annual family income to housing affordability and the unemployment rate. Yep, New England is awesome when it comes to family fun, education, child care, health and safety, and affordability combined.

Massachusetts is the #1 state in the entire United States to raise a family! Woo hoo, and congratulations. That's not a surprise, though, in my book.

Vermont snagged the #5 spot, New Hampshire graces the country with the #6 spot, and Connecticut rounds out the Top 10.

Rhode Island is #11, and Maine takes the #16 spot for the best states to raise a family.

If you want that up close and personal look on methodology with more specifics, then click here.

