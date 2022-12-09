The Trendiest Baby Names in New England Include Classics

I know, I know, sometimes these trendy baby names, which most definitely are never the most popular, do get a bit outrageous. Alas, they're here to stay and are often quite entertaining. Of course, there are those that we actually like as well.

I grew up with a guy named Blue back in the '80s and '90s. There was also a girl named Starr I went to camp with, so trendy, unique names aren't new. Instead, I believe the internet and social media have simply made them more accessible to us over the last couple of decades. People love to get reactions and exposure, as well as make statements with creative names in many ways.

Row of babies Comstock loading...

Just like fashion and music, names also change with trends. So without further adieu, here we go. According to Nameberry, its 2023 Baby Name Trends are based on its most-viewed names, in addition to official U.S. naming data from the Social Security office.

Toy blocks spelling out "BABY NAMES" brackish_nz loading...

The names are Alden, Archie, Billie, Breland, Celeste, Cosmo, Elio, Everest, Halston, Jolene, Linus, Louise, Luxury, Marigold, Noah (for a girl), Omri, Romy, Rose, Sayer, Sunday, Tru, Wilde, and Yuna.

While some of those names I'm not familiar with, I can totally see why Billie is trending, courtesy of singing sensation Billie Eilish. Then there's our favorite British royals Harry and Meghan naming their son Archie. Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson’s son Cosmo was born in 2021, although I can't help but think of the popular Sex and the City drink.

fe ngo fe ngo loading...

While I have known a couple of women named Celeste over the years, I've also known a Marigold and Romy, so I love seeing those names on the list. I can't help but think Rose is from Betty White's character from Golden Girls, although I'm sure that's just me, since she's the only Rose I've ever known.

Do you think Jolene is because country singer and all-around incredible human Dolly Parton has been in the news so much? In case you're not familiar, Jolene is the name of one of her most popular songs.

filip mroz filip mroz loading...

Anyway, there you have it, and if you click on Nameberry, you can find out why it thinks these names are trending.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.