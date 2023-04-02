Family Road Trip: See Over 50 Life-Size Dinosaurs at This New England Zoo

Throughout New England, many of the region's amusement parks, water parks, and zoos have new attractions planned for 2023. Canobie Lake Park is planning out several new rides, Water Country is teasing a brand new slide, and Funtown is set to make Halloween a summer thing with a brand new Haunted Hotel. But if you're willing to travel a little bit further, a Rhode Island zoo is set to go prehistoric with a new exhibit called "Dinosaurs Among Us".

Shared on Facebook by Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village, their brand new immersive walkthrough will feature nearly 60 life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Some of the dinosaurs will be larger and louder than others, but the zoo promises an education and a ton of fun as both children and adults discover the magnitude and scope of the creatures that once roamed the Earth.

On top of the animatronic dinosaurs, Roger Williams Zoo will also feature other fun activities inside the exhibit. There will be walking dinosaur rides where small children can hop on the back of a dino. There will also be a variety of dinosaur selfie stations to perfectly capture the moment for social media. Kids and adults will have a chance to attend a meet-and-greet with baby dinosaurs, and kids can enjoy a handful of fossil dig stations as well.

The "Dinosaurs Among Us" special attraction officially opens Friday, April 7. It has a limited run this summer with an official closing date of Sunday, August 20. More details about tickets, pricing, and other frequently asked questions can be found here.

