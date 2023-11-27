To be away from home during the holiday season is tough for anyone. For the brave men and women who serve in our armed forces, it's something that unfortunately comes with the job, from time to time.

But that doesn't mean we can work to try to brighten their holidays with a little taste of home!

That's exactly the thought behind a program that was created last year, in part by local businessman, Byron Boutout, who happens to own "Box of Maine."

Sponsor A Soldier 4, Box of Maine

Traditionally, his company helps folks put together custom boxes of Maine-themed things to send out as gifts.

But last year, Boutout decided this gesture could have an even deeper meaning for those from Maine serving overseas, and the "Sponsor a Soldier Box" program was born.

Sponsor A Soldier 2, Box of Maine

"In 2022, Box of Maine created their 'Sponsor a Soldier Box' in an attempt to supply some Maine-themed gift boxes to active duty Maine soldiers who were going to be away from home for the holidays. This program allows people to build a custom Box of Maine, that is then sent to one of the many Maine service members that is deployed all around the world."

In its initial year, Boutout says they sent out about 50 boxes. But this year, with so many of Maine's military stationed all across the world now, he's joined forces with some other local heavy-hitting businesses such as Bangor Savings Bank, VOLK Packaging Corporation, Smoke & Steel, Maine Military Supply, Sue Roberts at Realty of Maine, and they'd like to see that number grow.

Sponsor A Soldier 3, Box of Maine

In fact, these generous companies are putting out the challenge, in a big way, and have a matching program this year, Boutout says.

"For every 'Sponsor a Soldier Box' that is purchased, this group of companies will donate another box to be sent to a second Maine Soldier. Any individual interested in Sponsoring a Maine Soldier can go to www.boxofmaine.com/mainesoldier and build a custom care package to be sent to an active duty service member this holiday season. The more support we receive, the greater positive impact we can have on the lives of those who sacrifice everything for us."

Sponsor A Soldier 1, Box of Maine

Whether you consider Sponsoring a Soldier as a family, as an organization or just on your own, I'm sure you can imagine just how good it will feel for these folks when that box arrives from home, full of their favorite Maine stuff, transporting them home, if even for just a moment in their mind.

Sponsor A Soldier 5, Box of Maine

Boutout says if there are any other local businesses that would like to get involved, they are more than welcome to join the effort.

"The support that has been received by the community is incredible and Box of Maine is asking that any other businesses or locals who are interested in helping sponsor a Maine soldier reach out to them at 207-852-7799."

What a cool way to spread some Holiday Cheer from Maine.

