Over the last 12+ months, we have seen the housing market here in Maine EXPLODE!

Generic family homes were suddenly going for tens-of-thousands of dollars over their asking price. And, the idea of making an offer that was under the asking price was seen as crazy. In some cases, people were making crazy offers on homes they had never even seen!.

However, they are still nothing compared to the list prices on some of the mansions located in Maine's wealthier communities. Priced in the millions of dollars, these properties are rarely owned by Maine residents. In some cases, the monthly mortgage would come close to what some Maine workers make in a year. As a result, these homes / estates are typically owned by regular visitors to the Pine Tree State.

Even if you can't afford them, you can still take a look at the pictures and dream, right?

7 Unbelievable Maine Homes You Probably Can't Afford But, just because you can't afford them doesn't mean you should not take a look. While most of these are located right on the coast, there is one located in the hills. Just make sure you check out #7 on our list. You won't believe what the place was before someone turned it into a home. These listings and prices are as of August 2021

So, how much would it cost to own one of these unbelievable homes? Well, the $8.5 million mansion in Camden has an estimated monthly mortgage payment in excess of $28,000! On top of that, you'd need to pay the taxes. Those come to about $90,000 per year or $7,500 per month. Then, there's about $1,800/month in property insurance.

So, the real question is whether or not it is worth owning a home like these...

Personally, as I currently live in a 900 square foot apartment with three other people, I think I'd become an agoraphobic if I suddenly moved into a 7,500 square foot house. I'd probably get lost and never see my family again.

So, what other mansions need to be on our list? Send us a message through our app or message us on Facebook.

10 Maine Museums Do you love learning new things? Why not visit one of Maine's incredible museums? Here are 9 very unique museums that are probably less than a two hour drive from where you are now. Please Note: Some of these museums may still have limited hours or COVID-19 restrictions. So, please call ahead (check their website) and be prepared.

11 Cool Maine Towns You Need To Visit In 2021 Here are eleven Maine towns / cities that you should make a point of visiting this year

When you get a second, signup for email newsletter. A couple times a week, we send out an email loaded with the top trending content from our website.