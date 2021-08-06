Limp Bizkit’s Song Sales Have Doubled Since Lollapalooza Set

Limp Bizkit have been a pretty hot topic ever since their performance at Lollapalooza — so much so that their song sales have doubled in the last week.

Billboard reports that the band's song streams were up 27 percent on Aug. 1 and 2 from the week prior, totaling in at 1.9 million streams. Their song sales also went from 500 to 1,000.

Limp Bizkit didn't just stir the pot with an exciting performance at the festival, though. Of course, they performed fan-favorites such as "Break Stuff" and "Nookie," but frontman Fred Durst sported a completely new look, which he had revealed on social media a couple of days beforehand. The group also debuted a new song called "Dad Vibes," which completely fits Durst's updated aesthetic.

So Durst changed his style, went viral and then doubled their song sales. Genius? We think so.

If you were a lucky attendee of Lollapalooza, you may have caught one of the T-shirts the vocalist tossed into the crowd, which were from their 2019 Christmas show at the Roxy in Los Angeles. Apparently they're a collectible, because we found one going for about $200 on eBay.

Those even luckier than the T-shirt recipients took home a piece of Wes Borland's guitar, which he threw into the crowd. According to a fan on Reddit, a group of people who all caught part of the guitar agreed to break it, so that they could each take a bit of it as a souvenir.

If you want to take part in all of the Limp Bizkit excitement, you can catch them on tour with Spiritbox this year. Check out the dates here.