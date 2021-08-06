Axl Rose Salutes Rapper Biz Markie During Guns N’ Roses New Jersey Show

Guns N' Roses served up a couple of nods to late rapper Biz Markie during their Thursday night (Aug. 5) set in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.

In the fan-shot video below, you can see Axl Rose taking a few moments between tracks, settling in at the piano before "November Rain" offering a few bars of the Biz Markie classic "Just a Friend" encouraging an audience sing-along.

Rose and the band also dedicated their performance of "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" to the musician as well.

Biz Markie died on July 16 at the age of 57 after being in ill health over the previous year. He released five studio albums between 1988 and 2003 and also famously covered Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets" with Beastie Boys. Other Biz Markie hits included "Vapors," "What Comes Around Goes Around" and "Young Girl Blues."

GN'R's MetLife Stadium set also included the newly released "Absurd," the tour debut of "Patience" and a cover of The Stooges "I Wanna Be Your Dog" among other highlights. The tour continues Sunday (Aug. 8) at Detroit's Comerica Park. See all dates and get ticketing info here.

Axl Rose Salutes Biz Markie at New Jersey's Metlife Stadium