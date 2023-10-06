New Dessert Vending Machine Helps Mainers With A 24/7 Sweet Tooth

Let me just start by saying that this could be a very dangerous thing. I know I am not the only one who is thinking this. But it could also be the absolute best idea ever!

Sweet Cheeks Bakery is a quaint little bakery that sits along Route 1 in Verona Island. Known for their scrumptious sandwiches and delectable desserts, they face the same challenge as any other bakery: they're not always open when people get a craving for some sweet treats.

You see, Sweet Cheeks is closed on Mondays and closes weekdays between 2 PM and 4 PM and weekends by 5 PM.

That makes dropping by to get a dessert a tad tricky for most folks who work an 8 AM to 5 PM gig. So the owners decided to think outside the box, by investing in, well, a refrigerated glass box of sorts.

They have installed a "Dessert Vending Machine" in a little room they've added to the Bakery. The room is unlocked and the vending machine is available 24/7.

So if you've just got to have an eclair at 2 in the morning, if you can get to Verona Island, it's yours.

"Our new machine is up and running! So many of your Sweet Cheeks favorites are now available 24/7!! Eclairs, Cream Horns, Humdingers, Cheesecake, Carrot Cake, Lemon Squares, Pecan Pie Bars, Carmelitas, Verona Bars, plus Turkey BLTs, Egg Salad, Ham & Swiss, Chicken Salad and more!!"

The steps to get your hands on a treat are pretty simple, as local resident Debbie Callahan explains:

"It takes cards or cash. You press the buttons to get to what you want, pay, then open the door."

"My eclair was nice and cold."

Here is it in action, straight from the Sweet Cheeks Bakery Facebook Page.

The only downside to this entire situation (if you can even call it that) is that they keep selling out of treats! I know, not a terrible problem to have, if you're the baker. But if you're the one with a craving, that could be a big bummer!

We're told the bakers do, however, try to restock it daily.

So the next time your sweet tooth starts to tell you it needs something delicious to sink right into, you can take a little trip to Verona Island and reward it with a sweet treat from Sweet Cheeks Bakery.

While they may not have 24/7 dessert vending machines, these sweet spots are closer to Bangor.

