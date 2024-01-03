57-Year-Old Man Charged with Home Invasion & Kidnapping in Maine
A 57-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a home invasion and kidnapping on Longley Road in Greene.
Man Forced Woman in Car and Pulled Gun on Her and a Man
Police said Scott John Hafford from Vassalboro went to a woman’s home around 1 am and forced her into a vehicle. He then drove to her neighbor’s house and knocked on the door.
Two Men Took the Gun Away from Suspect
Hafford pointed a gun at the woman and a man who answered the door. Another person in the house and the man at the door took the gun away from Hafford until officers arrived on the scene.
Bail Set at $150,000 Cash
Hafford is facing charges for home invasion and kidnapping. He is being held on a $150,000 cash bail.
