A 56-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday for kidnapping and transporting a woman into Maine against her will in 2019.

Suspect Found Guilty of Kidnapping

The verdict for Stephen Pilson from Brighton, Massachusetts came after a three-day trial in U.S. District Court in Portland. He faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Man Drove Woman to Maine against her Will

Pilson is guilty of driving a female victim from Massachusetts to Maine against her will on December 15, 2019. Court records said they had a relationship. The woman’s name and age were not released.

He Threatened the Woman, Tied her up and Struck her

“Throughout the trip, Pilson drank heavily and told the victim they were going to Canada where she would die. He tied the victim to the vehicle’s gear shift with her scarf and struck her when she tried to escape,” said court documents.

Woman Escaped by Breaking key in Ignition

The woman was able to break the key off in the ignition of the vehicle as they were driving on I-95 in Arundel. Pilson was forced to pull over. The woman fled along the interstate with Pilson following her. He then fled into the nearby woods. Police received at least five calls to 911 reporting the incident. A K-9 team was called in and located Pilson who was taken into custody.

Man had Kidnapped the Woman Before

Three days before the kidnapping, Pilson pleaded guilty to five charges in Waltham District Court in Massachusetts. The charges included kidnapping the same victim. He was sentenced to time served and probation. Court records said “A no-contact order was also imposed, prohibiting Pilson from contacting the victim. The federal jury found Pilson guilty of interstate violation of a protection order for violating the Massachusetts order.”

Law Enforcement Investigated the Case

The Maine State Police and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case.

