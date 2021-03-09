Home Invasion & Hostage Situation Ends, Livermore Falls, Maine

UPDATE:

Maine State Police say a man involved in a dangerous hostage situation at a home in Livermore Falls has been killed by police.

The suspect was identified as Donald White. Police say White, who was known to the family, was armed when he forced his way into the home on Knapp Street early Monday morning.

One family member managed to escape during the break-in. Of the three people taken hostage, two got out safely later in the day.

Police set up roadblocks, schools in Livermore Falls closed, and homes and businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

The State Police tactical team was on the scene negotiating with White throughout the day and night.

The last hostage was freed just after midnight Tuesday. the standoff lasted more than 18 hours.

According to police, there are multiple explosive devices still in the residence.

ORIGINAL STORY:

