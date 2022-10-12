The RCMP is asking for the public's help as they investigate a violent home invasion and theft in Lower Durham, N.B. that left two elderly men injured.

Members of the Keswick RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Lower Durham Road around 8:30 Friday morning, according to Sgt. Danny Brideau.



Police say two men, aged 88 and 79, were inside the home when three men reportedly knocked on the door and asked for help with a flat tire. When one of the men answered the door, the individuals forced their way into the home and assaulted both elderly occupants. The intruders allegedly stole money and fled the scene.

The victims of the assault were transported to hospital. The 79-year-old man suffered serious injuries, RCMP said.

Suspects in home invasion remain at large

According to the police report, one of the suspects appeared to be in his fifties and one appeared to be in his thirties.The approximate age of the third suspect is unknown. The three suspects were reported to be travelling in a black extended cab pickup truck. The vehicle may have some damage. No further description of the suspects is available.

Anyone who lives in the Lower Durham area and has surveillance video footage from Friday, October 7 at approximately 8:30 a.m., is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at (506) 357-4300. Police would also like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could help further the investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers Secure Web Tips or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).