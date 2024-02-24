Maine Man Faces up to 55 Years for Drug Trafficking and Firearm

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and having a firearm as a prohibited person. He faces up to 55 years in prison.

Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking

Joshua Hopkins from Portland entered his plea on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute.

Active Arrest Warrant

Hopkins was arrested at a South Portland hotel in April 2023. Police said he had an active arrest warrant.

Drug Items Found in Backpack

Officers searched a backpack he was wearing and found “multiple scales, a single round of 7.62 mm x 39 mm ammunition, a blender that contained suspected fentanyl powder, smaller containers of additional suspected fentanyl powder, bags of suspected cocaine, and what appeared to be a substance used to “cut” drugs,” according to court documents.

Firearm in Vehicle

Another man with Hopkins told police Hopkins had a rifle and personal belongings in his car. The man also said Hopkins supplied him drugs.

Rifle Seized

Police seized a black Norinco SKS-style rifle. Ammo in Hopkins backpack matched the caliber of the rifle. Hopkins is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions.

Prison Time and Fines

Hopkins is facing up to 15 years and $250,000 on the gun charge and up to 40 years and $5 million on the drug charge.

MORE NEWS: Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint at Maine Walmart

Investigating the Case

Investigating the case was the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the South Portland Police Department, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Get our free mobile app

Best 'Golden Girls' Episodes Stacker gathered IMDb data for all episodes of The Golden Girls and ranked the top 25 by user rating. Gallery Credit: Stacker