Caribou Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 54-year-old man from Caribou pleaded guilty Monday to Drug Trafficking in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties.
Guilty of Drug Trafficking in Northern Maine
James King entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Part of a Drug Conspiracy
King and others trafficked fentanyl and meth in Aroostook County and Penobscot County between January 2018 and December 2021. He knowingly and willingly was a part of the conspiracy, according to court records.
Facing Up to 10 Years in Prison
King is facing up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10 million fine with five years of supervised release.
Case Started in 2019 after Major Drug Bust
Twenty-one defendants have been charged in the case. Eight have received sentences and nine have entered guilty pleas.
The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to multiple people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.
