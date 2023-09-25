A 54-year-old man from Caribou pleaded guilty Monday to Drug Trafficking in Aroostook and Penobscot Counties.

Guilty of Drug Trafficking in Northern Maine

James King entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Part of a Drug Conspiracy

King and others trafficked fentanyl and meth in Aroostook County and Penobscot County between January 2018 and December 2021. He knowingly and willingly was a part of the conspiracy, according to court records.

READ MORE: Two Maine Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Facing Up to 10 Years in Prison

King is facing up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10 million fine with five years of supervised release.

Case Started in 2019 after Major Drug Bust

Twenty-one defendants have been charged in the case. Eight have received sentences and nine have entered guilty pleas.

The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to multiple people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.