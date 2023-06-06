A 22-year-old man from Caribou pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking in Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Caribou Man Faces a Minimum of 10 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

John Miller entered his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor. He is charged with “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.” Court records said he participated and joined the conspiracy intentionally and knowingly between January 2018 and December 2021.

Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty

Ten other defendants have entered a guilty plea in their involvement in the drug trafficking case. Four of those defendants have already received sentences related to the case.

Seventeen People in the Conspiracy Charged

The case started in 2019 when Maine State Troopers seized five pounds of meth after pulling a vehicle over on I-95. The investigation into the drug ring led to 17 people facing charges for their conspiracy to traffic meth and fentanyl in Aroostook County and Penobscot County, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Prison Time and Supervised Release

Miller is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison and a minimum of five years supervised release.

