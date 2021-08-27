The time is upon us to take in the scenes, tastes and smells of fall. Luckily for us here in Maine, we get a lot to experience and a lot of places that offer quintessential fall activities.

We scoured the whole State of Maine to find the best orchards from top to bottom, east to west to give you a hearty list of locations to visit to experience a fall favorite activity of getting apples from a local producer.

We used orchards featured on the website 'Maine Pomological Society'. The website has a great map tool to find orchards close to you or browse orchards to find the perfect destination.

These orchards selected are community favorites and we couldn't wait to dig deep to see what wonderful things each of these orchards have to offer those near and far.

Some of these orchards have been in existence for hundreds of years and tended to by the same family for many generations. Other orchards offer tens of varieties of apples including heritage apple types.

Some orchards have great vista views that double as wedding venues, others are small and quaint. Many of these orchards offered more than just apples, including freshly pressed cider, apple cider donuts, jams, jellies and much more outside of the scope of just apples.

One orchard is actually an archeological site!

All of these orchards offer delicious, locally grown apples that make for an essential taste of the fall season. Find an orchard, plan a date and score some perfectly selected apples for your next pie or to eat and enjoy all on its own.

