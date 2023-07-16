48-Year-Old Woman Died in Crash at Maine Rally Race
A woman died after a crash during the Forest Rally Race in Township C in Oxford County.
Woman Died in Crash at Rally Race
The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old Erin Kelly from Marshall, Virginia was the passenger in a rally car that lost control and hit a tree on South Arm Road near Lower Richardson Lake.
First Responders on the Scene
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WGME News. Several first responders assisted including sheriff deputies, Maine State Police and the Andover Fire Department.
Wearing a Helmet and Restraints
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly was wearing a helmet and restraining devices. Officials are investigating the accident.
Officials Canceled the Rest of the Rally Race
The rally did not continue and was canceled by the New England Forest Rally.
Get our free mobile app
- MORE NEWS: Man & Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine
- ALSO READ: Aroostook Centre Mall Getting $2.5 Million Trampoline Park
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.