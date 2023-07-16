48-Year-Old Woman Died in Crash at Maine Rally Race

A woman died after a crash during the Forest Rally Race in Township C in Oxford County.

Woman Died in Crash at Rally Race

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old Erin Kelly from Marshall, Virginia was the passenger in a rally car that lost control and hit a tree on South Arm Road near Lower Richardson Lake.

First Responders on the Scene

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WGME News. Several first responders assisted including sheriff deputies, Maine State Police and the Andover Fire Department.

Wearing a Helmet and Restraints

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly was wearing a helmet and restraining devices. Officials are investigating the accident.

Officials Canceled the Rest of the Rally Race

The rally did not continue and was canceled by the New England Forest Rally.

