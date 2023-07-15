Arrest Made for Serial Killings including Woman from Maine

A Long Island man was arrested in connection with a serial murder case in New York and one of the victims was a woman from Scarborough, Maine.

New York Man Arrested for Serial Killings including Woman from Maine

Rex Heuermann was taken into custody and charged with multiple murders Friday after a decade-long investigation. He was an architect who lived on Long Island, New York.

Maine Woman was One of the Victims

Police said Heuermann killed 22-year-old Megan Waterman from Scarborough in 2010. Her body was found on Gilgo Beach in Long Island. Officials said she was working as a sex worker. The bodies of 11 victims were found on Gilgo Beach.

Video Surveillance of Maine Victim in 2010

The Suffolk County Police released video surveillance footage of Megan Waterman in 2010.

She was last seen in the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express in Hauppauge in New York.

Victims Found on the Same Beach

The bodies of four more women in addition to the 2-year-old daughter of one of the women and also a man. Police said the murders happened between 1996 and 2010.

Charges and Evidence

Heuermann is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Police used evidence from his pickup truck, hair samples, fake Tinder accounts, credit card records and burner phones all link him to the crimes, according to WGME News.

